Godrej & Boyce in MoU with JCW Japan for washing systems for Indian Railways, metro trains

“This partnership with JCW Japan is a key factor in improving the speed & quality of maintenance and servicing of railway and metro coaches thus leading to enhanced safety. As the train passes through the Automatic Train Wash Plant, it undergoes a series of pre-programmed functions, including soaking, rinsing, foaming, washing, and drying cycles that vary according to the coach variant. Depending on the train’s length, the entire cleaning process takes only five to ten minutes. The automated washing systems will have higher water recycling percentages and lesser energy consumption, contributing to sustainability," said Pankaj Abhyankar, senior vice president and Business Head, Godrej Tooling.