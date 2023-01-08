Mumbai: Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd has told the Bombay high court that it was not responsible for the alleged cost overrun of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project over land acquisition issues.

The company has challenged the legality of the government’s move to acquire its land at Vikhroli in Mumbai for the project. The National High Speed Rail Corp. Ltd (NHSRCL) and the state government say the company is responsible for the project’s delay which has resulted in additional cost of ₹1,000 crore.

“The petitioner (Godrej & Boyce) unequivocally denies that it is responsible for an alleged additional expense of ₹1,000 crore or any part thereof. Significantly, no data or material has been placed before the court to substantiate this ‘bald’ allegation. In the admitted absence of any data or material to substantiate the alleged additional expense of ₹1,000 crore or any part thereof, the court must disregard what can only be termed a red herring, in an attempt to prejudice the court," Godrej & Boyce said in its submissions made on 2 January. The company and the government authorities are engaged in a legal battle for over three years over the acquisition of the land and its compensation.

Godrej & Boyce said it has provided detailed responses to the government’s claim that it was stopped from challenging the land acquisition.

Godrej & Boyce cannot dispute the acquisition of the subject land; the only issue it can raise is with regard to the quantum of compensation, the government stated.

The company argued that it is entitled to protect its constitutional and legal rights. This is not limited to the compensation offered, but also challenging the land acquisition itself, the company said in a reply to the submissions made by the state government.