‘Godrej & Boyce not liable for cost overrun’

“The petitioner (Godrej & Boyce) unequivocally denies that it is responsible for an alleged additional expense of ₹1,000 crore or any part thereof. Significantly, no data or material has been placed before the court to substantiate this ‘bald’ allegation. In the admitted absence of any data or material to substantiate the alleged additional expense of ₹1,000 crore or any part thereof, the court must disregard what can only be termed a red herring, in an attempt to prejudice the court," Godrej & Boyce said in its submissions made on 2 January. The company and the government authorities are engaged in a legal battle for over three years over the acquisition of the land and its compensation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}