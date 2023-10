Godrej Capital managing director and CEO Manish Shah on Thursday said the financial services company has planned to grow its assets under management (AUM) to ₹50,000 crore by 2028.

The company which commenced operations in 2020 achieved “break-even" in the second quarter of the current financial year, Manish said.

To achieve the balance sheet of ₹50,000 crore by 2028, the company would require an additional ₹4,000 crore capital, he added.

“We received the license (to launch operations) in October 2020.. we want to grow AUM to ₹50,000 crore by 2028..This year we expect to reach ₹10,000 crore that is by March 2024," said Manish. “The company received around ₹2,000 crore as capital from the holding company of the Group. Every year, we require about ₹1,000 crore as equity capital. To reach ₹50,000 crore AUM we will require about ₹4,000 crore."

The Godrej Capital official also said that by 2026 the company aims to manage AUM of ₹30,000 crore, and the key focus areas would be MSMEs and home loan business segment. By 2028, this AUM would be scaled up to reach ₹50,000 crore.

The company will soon launch its new digital platform Nirmaan which will provide MSMEs with an inclusive opportunity to grow their businesses.

For the Nirmaan launch, Godrej Capital has partnered with Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, for MSMEs to help increase the market reach, simplify legal and compliance, and enhance employee health and welfare among others.

The current balance sheet of the company was ₹7,700 crore of which ₹4,000 crore comprises loans disbursed to micro, small, and medium enterprises segment while the remaining was home loans, said Manish.

The MSMEs which generate revenue between ₹5 crore and ₹50 crore account for majority of the business for the company.

