A mega deal has been struck in the FMCG sector! Leading emerging markets company, Godrej Consumer Products on Thursday announced the the acquisition of FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL), a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India. The cost of acquisition is up to ₹2,825 crore.

Along with the FMCG business, Godrej Consumer is also acquiring the trademarks of Park Avenue (for the FMCG category), KS, KamaSutra, and Premium, through a slump sale.

On the announcement, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, GCPL said, "This acquisition allows us to complement our business portfolio and growth strategy with under-penetrated categories that offer a long runway of growth. Raymond is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories with brands like Park Avenue and KamaSutra."

He added that these categories have the potential to deliver double-digit multi-decade growth given the low per capita consumption in India compared to similar emerging markets.

Also, Atul Singh, Group Vice Chairman, Raymond Group, added, "Having brought these brands to the forefront of consumer recall, we believe that Godrej Consumer Products will provide the requisite impetus to further drive the growth of these brands."

According to Sitapati, per-capita consumption (USD) of deodorants in India is 0.4x that in Indonesia, 0.05x that in Brazil, and 0.04x that in the USA. Hence, he looks forward to building on this potential by unlocking the significant integration synergies with their business.