Godrej Consumer acquires FMCG business including Park Avenue trademark from Raymond for ₹2,825 crore1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:56 PM IST
- As part of the deal, Godrej Consumer is acquiring Raymond's FMCG business which also includes trademarks of Park Avenue, KS, KamaSutra, and Premium. The reason behind the acquisition is to drive profitable growth.
A mega deal has been struck in the FMCG sector! Leading emerging markets company, Godrej Consumer Products on Thursday announced the the acquisition of FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care (RCCL), a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India. The cost of acquisition is up to ₹2,825 crore.
