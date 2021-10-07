NEW DELHI : Fast moving consumer goods company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), has rolled out a range of baby care products in India, riding on the demand for branded oils, soaps and shampoos for children.

The products have been launched under the “goodnessme" brand for 0-2-year olds. The range includes personal care and home care products for babies.

The brand is positioned as an organic, vegan and cruelty-free range of products. The move comes as more parents seek alternatives to products already available in the market and as general consumer need for transparent labelling and product ingredients increases.

Several companies including Himalaya, Mamaearth, The Moms Co and Marico sell personal care products for babies. Johnson & Johnson has been a dominant player in the baby care market for years.

GCPL's new launch is also positioned as "digital-first" in line with the company’s more recent attempts at building more premium and niche categories online.

In August, the maker of Hit mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps, announced the launch of several digital-first brands to capitalize on the growing shift in sales of packaged consumer goods to e-commerce. The new launches were across detergents (laundry and dishwashing) and home care.

Goodnessme is GCPL’s intent to invest and build consumer brands of the future, the company said. “Goodnessme is part of this vision merging both premiumization and a brand meant to serve this niche new-age consumer by being e-commerce and digital first," said Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

There are baby care brands that offer safe, no toxins, natural approach, but none of them offer the higher order benefit of‘ organics, a clear white space, said Kataria said.

"From ingredient sourcing to product formulations, to manufacturing processes, to even our product labels, the goodnessme skin care range has gone through the most rigorous certification process laid down by ECOCERT," he said.

The range includes organic baby soap, organic baby oil, lotions and creams and organic baby head-to-toe wash.

GCPL took over three years of research and testing to develop the range with ingredients having been sourced from all around the world.

