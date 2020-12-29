Godrej Consumer forays into home cleaning products

Godrej Consumer forays into home cleaning products1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 06:50 PM IST
FMCG maker Godrej Consumer Products said it has forayed into home cleaning products under newly-launched brand Godrej ProClean, a segment which is witnessing fast growth after the pandemic
NEW DELHI : FMCG maker Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday said it has forayed into home cleaning products, a segment which is witnessing fast growth after the pandemic.
The Godrej group firm would provide surface cleaning and disinfecting solution under its newly-launched brand Godrej ProClean, the company said in a statement.
According to the marketing research firm AC Nielsen, the home cleaning products segment, which includes branded floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners, is estimated to be around ₹2,600 crore.
Moreover, due to increased awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, consumers are opting for home cleaning products and their preferences have also shaped the demand for durable, new-age products as against the traditionally used cleaners like phenyl.
Commenting on the development, GCPL CEO India & SAARC Sunil Kataria said: "Indian consumers are becoming more hygiene conscious. Demand for cleaning products continues to grow due to consumer alertness concerning the importance of hygiene and the spread of infectious diseases."
"ProClean aims to cater to the rising demand for home hygiene products especially in the current context where there is emphasis on products that offer protection against germs," said GCPL.
