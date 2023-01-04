Godrej Consumer Products opens mega warehouse in Punjab

Godrej Consumer Products opens mega warehouse in Punjab1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Godrej Consumer’s warehouse will serve the company’s growing consumer base across key states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh
New Delhi: Mumbai-based fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL), on Wednesday announced the opening of its first mega warehouse in Tepla, Punjab, that will connect the company’s factories in North India.
The maker of Cinthol soaps and Godrej Expert hair color said the mega warehouse has already established primary routes across the country and will serve the company’s growing consumer base across key states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
“This is GCPL’s first mega warehouse and is the result of a consolidation of warehouses across Chandigarh, Ambala, and Kundli (Sonipat) into one mega centre. The Tepla warehouse has the capacity to load and unload over 90 trucks and handle more than 80,000 cases per day," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The inauguration of our mega warehouse in Punjab marks a significant step ahead for GCPL. As a consumer goods company, it is essential for us to consider options that allow easy movement of products from the warehouse to retail outlets, and ultimately to consumers. The Tepla mega warehouse is designed in a manner that it becomes the focal point of our operations in key states across North India, while taking into account the company’s commitment to sustainability," said Pallavi Wad, head, PSO (India & SAARC), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).
The facility that took over a year to build has over 75 warehouse associates and support staff. GCPL will ensure stocks from this mega warehouse will reach distributors in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.
The packaged consumer goods company operates across household insecticides, soaps, air fresheners, and hair care categories across markets. Its products are sold in over 90 countries. In FY22, it reported a revenue of $1.6 billion.