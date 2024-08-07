Godrej Consumer Products to enter pet care business in India in FY26

  • GCPL will invest 500 crore in Godrej Pet Care over the next five years, partnering with Godrej Agrovet
  • The company hopes to commence manufacturing in the second half of next year

Suneera Tandon
Published7 Aug 2024, 05:42 PM IST
The pet care sector in India is a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore market, with the potential for strong double-digit growth over the coming decades, Godrej Consumer said. (Image: Pixabay)
The pet care sector in India is a ₹5,000 crore market, with the potential for strong double-digit growth over the coming decades, Godrej Consumer said. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Consumer products company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) will enter the pet food market in fiscal year 2026 with the launch of its subsidiary Godrej Pet Care.

GCPL will invest 500 crore in Godrej Pet Care over the next five years, partnering with Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) for manufacturing and R&D, the company said in a filing on Wednesday. GAVL already operates in animal feed and agribusiness sectors.

The company hopes to commence manufacturing in the second half of next year and has appointed a chief operating officer to run GPC.

The pet care sector in India is a 5,000 crore market, with the potential for strong double-digit growth over the coming decades, GCPL said.

“… only 10% of Indians own a pet of which only 10% feed packaged food and that too only 40% of the time. Calorie conversion in India is only 4%," the company said. “China, which was remarkably similar to India 15 years ago, has 20% pet ownership with a calorie conversion of 25%. While the opportunity is clear, we believe that our right to win as a group is high,” it added. 

This move follows the trend of increasing pet ownership seen during the covid pandemic. 

As a result several companies have stepped up presence in the pet food market. In 2022, packaged foods and beverages company Nestle India acquired pet food business Purina Petcare India for an estimated  125.3 crore. Purina is a pet food brand owned by Nestle globally. Purina Petcare was launched in India in 2017 as a separate entity. 

In 2022, Emami announced plans to invest in pet care startup Cannis Lupus Services India. In 2021 Mars Petcare, which sells brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas, in India had announced investments of 500 crore to expand capacity at its Hyderabad pet food factory. 

GCPL's consolidated revenue from operations in FY24 stood at 14,096.11 crore as against 13,315.97 crore in the previous fiscal.

On Wednesday, shares of Godrej Consumer settled at 1,501.10 on the BSE, up 1.48% from the previous close in a positive market.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 05:42 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsGodrej Consumer Products to enter pet care business in India in FY26

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue