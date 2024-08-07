Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Godrej Consumer Products to enter pet care business in India in FY26

Godrej Consumer Products to enter pet care business in India in FY26

Suneera Tandon

  • GCPL will invest 500 crore in Godrej Pet Care over the next five years, partnering with Godrej Agrovet
  • The company hopes to commence manufacturing in the second half of next year

The pet care sector in India is a 5,000 crore market, with the potential for strong double-digit growth over the coming decades, Godrej Consumer said. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Consumer products company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) will enter the pet food market in fiscal year 2026 with the launch of its subsidiary Godrej Pet Care.

GCPL will invest 500 crore in Godrej Pet Care over the next five years, partnering with Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) for manufacturing and R&D, the company said in a filing on Wednesday. GAVL already operates in animal feed and agribusiness sectors.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company hopes to commence manufacturing in the second half of next year and has appointed a chief operating officer to run GPC.

The pet care sector in India is a 5,000 crore market, with the potential for strong double-digit growth over the coming decades, GCPL said.

“… only 10% of Indians own a pet of which only 10% feed packaged food and that too only 40% of the time. Calorie conversion in India is only 4%," the company said. “China, which was remarkably similar to India 15 years ago, has 20% pet ownership with a calorie conversion of 25%. While the opportunity is clear, we believe that our right to win as a group is high," it added.

This move follows the trend of increasing pet ownership seen during the covid pandemic.

As a result several companies have stepped up presence in the pet food market. In 2022, packaged foods and beverages company Nestle India acquired pet food business Purina Petcare India for an estimated 125.3 crore. Purina is a pet food brand owned by Nestle globally. Purina Petcare was launched in India in 2017 as a separate entity.

In 2022, Emami announced plans to invest in pet care startup Cannis Lupus Services India. In 2021 Mars Petcare, which sells brands such as Pedigree and Whiskas, in India had announced investments of 500 crore to expand capacity at its Hyderabad pet food factory.

GCPL's consolidated revenue from operations in FY24 stood at 14,096.11 crore as against 13,315.97 crore in the previous fiscal.

On Wednesday, shares of Godrej Consumer settled at 1,501.10 on the BSE, up 1.48% from the previous close in a positive market.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.