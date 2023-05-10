FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday said the company has decided to raise ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company plans to raise the funds through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.

“Board of Directors in today’s meeting has pproved raising of funds by way of issuance of Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), listed and / or unlisted, aggregating to an amount upto Rs. 5,000 Crores on a private placement basis in one or more tranches," said Godrej Consumer Products Ltd in its filing.

Last month, GCPL announced the acquisition of the FMCG business of Singhania-controlled Raymond along with brands Park Avenue, Kamasutra, and Premium for ₹2,825 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products on Wednesday reported a rise of 24.2 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹452.1 crore, This is against a net profit of ₹363.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 9.8 per cent to ₹3,200.2 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,915.8 crore in the year ago period

The operating profit, i.e., earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up by 37.1 per cent to ₹641 crore as against ₹467.6 crore in the year ago period, while the EBITDA margin came in at 20 per cent as against 16 per cent in the year ago period.

GCPL’s total expenses were at ₹2,680.39 crore, up 5.73 per cent as against ₹2,535.06 crore in the corresponding quarter. Its total income in the March quarter was at ₹3,258.07 crore, up 10.83 percent.

The company's scrip ended 0.91 per cent to ₹960 on BSE.