Godrej Consumer Products to raise ₹5,000 cr through non-convertible debentures1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 10:33 PM IST
The company plans to raise the funds through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will be on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.
FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday said the company has decided to raise ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
