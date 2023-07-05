Godrej Consumer Products sees double-digit volume growth in India biz in Q11 min read 05 Jul 2023, 04:09 PM IST
The company’s Indonesia business delivered steady performance on the back of structural changes implemented last year
New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) reported double-digit volume growth in its India business in the June quarter with double-digit volume growth recorded in home care segment and higher than mid-single digit volume growth in personal care, the company said in its quarterly update on Wednesday.
