Godrej Consumer Products says Argentine Peso devaluation to have negative mid-single digit impact on sales
Godrej Consumer Products said the profitability of the Latin America and SAARC business has been flat in 1HFY24. Hence, the overall impact of devaluation on profitability remains minimal.
Godrej Consumer Products, the FMCG major, on Friday said that the currency devaluation in Argentina has resulted in a negative mid-single digit impact on the company’s consolidated sales performance in the third quarter of FY24, while its overall impact on profitability remains minimal.