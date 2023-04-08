Godrej Consumer Products to invest ₹100 cr in early-stage consumer startups2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 04:15 PM IST
- GCPL will anchor the fund in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.
FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday said the company will be investing ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a new ₹300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).
