Godrej Consumer Products to invest ₹515 crore for new plant in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a manufacturing facility in the state at an investment of ₹515 crore over the next five years.

The proposed unit to be located in Thiruporur Taluk, Chengalpattu, near Chennai, will provide the maker of soaps and hair colours greater access southern markets. The plant will manufacture the company’s core brands such as Cinthol, Godrej Expert Rich Crème, Godrej Selfie shampoo hair Colour, and Goodknight.

“The investment of ₹515 crore over the next five years is in line with GCPL’s long-term strategy to actively participate in India’s growth journey and our unwavering commitment to deliver affordable, best quality and innovative products to consumers. With the establishment of this facility, we will create over 400 job opportunities in Tamil Nadu. This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender balanced workforce. Our plan is to employ 50% of women for this facility along with 5% of employees from LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities," said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products.

The plant will help accelerate GCPL’s delivery timelines, optimize inventory management, and significantly reduce overall costs. The new plant is expected to boost GCPL’s production capabilities and contribute to the company’s overall production capacity, the company said.

“It will serve as a manufacturing hub for a wide range of our renowned brands and products, such as Cinthol, Godrej Expert Rich Crème, Godrej Selfie Shampoo Hair Colour, and Goodknight, bolstering our market presence further. More importantly, our commitment extends beyond business expansion; we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the community and fostering sustainable development in Tamil Nadu," said Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO, GCPL.

GCPL sells household insecticides, personal care products and hair care brands in emerging markets. Apart from India, its products are sold in Indonesia, Africa and Latin America. production capabilities and contribute to the company’s overall production capacity.