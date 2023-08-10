Godrej Consumer Products to invest ₹515 crore for new plant in Tamil Nadu

Godrej Consumer Products to invest ₹515 crore for new plant in Tamil Nadu1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:08 PM IST
The plant will help accelerate GCPL’s delivery timelines, optimize inventory management, and significantly reduce overall costs. The new plant is expected to boost GCPL’s production capabilities and contribute to the company’s overall production capacity
New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a manufacturing facility in the state at an investment of ₹515 crore over the next five years.