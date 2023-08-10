Godrej Consumer Products to invest 515 crore for new plant in Tamil Nadu

“The investment of ₹515 crore over the next five years is in line with GCPL’s long-term strategy to actively participate in India’s growth journey and our unwavering commitment to deliver affordable, best quality and innovative products to consumers. With the establishment of this facility, we will create over 400 job opportunities in Tamil Nadu. This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender balanced workforce. Our plan is to employ 50% of women for this facility along with 5% of employees from LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities," said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products.

