Godrej Consumer to invest 100 crore in consumer startup fund

“In sync with GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers, we are excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home and personal care and health and wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital. We intent to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India," said Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL.