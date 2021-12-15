Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Godrej Fund Management achieves final close of $500 million office fund

Godrej Fund Management achieves final close of $500 million office fund

GFM said it will develop Grade-A office assets that will be valued at over $1.5 billion on completion.
2 min read . 03:07 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • GFM has again partnered with APG Asset Management N.V. and Allianz Real Estate to develop office buildings in prime locations across the top office markets in the country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bengaluru: Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate private equity arm of Godrej Group, on Wednesday said it has achieved the final close of its $500 million office development fund GBTC II.

Bengaluru: Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate private equity arm of Godrej Group, on Wednesday said it has achieved the final close of its $500 million office development fund GBTC II.

In a ‘club-style’ office investment strategy, GFM has again partnered with APG Asset Management N.V. and Allianz Real Estate to develop office buildings in prime locations across the top office markets in the country.

In a ‘club-style’ office investment strategy, GFM has again partnered with APG Asset Management N.V. and Allianz Real Estate to develop office buildings in prime locations across the top office markets in the country.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

GFM said it will develop Grade-A office assets that will be valued at over $1.5 billion on completion. The total value of the assets including those from previous funds will take the portfolio value, on completion, to over $3 billion.

“GFM has deep conviction in investing in and developing premium office buildings in prime locations across our focus markets to responsibly achieve the best risk adjusted returns for our partners," said Karan Bolaria, managing director & CEO, Godrej Fund Management.

GFM has fully invested the previously raised capital under GBTC I and Godrej Office Fund I.

GFM has already invested in one development asset in Bengaluru with development potential of 1.1 million square feet under this fund.

With the final close, it has now raised three office-focused funds and five overall funds.

Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate, said, “The India office sector has remained resilient throughout the covid-19 pandemic and we continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy supported by strong demographic trends and growing occupier demands. Our first venture with Godrej has performed well and we are excited about growing our partnership with them. We are confident that this new venture will continue to deliver premium office products in India."

MINT PREMIUM See All

Household biomass burning: The invisible polluter

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Air traffic in India is flatlining. Here’s why

Central banks in a bind as Omicron, inflation rear thei ...

“The international Grade A office market in India remains a strategic focus for our portfolio in the region. We are delighted that Allianz will once again join APG and Godrej to create a truly unique collection of market-leading assets in prime locations," said Graeme Torre, managing director of APG Asset Management Asia. “Sustainability is a key component of this strategy and we are committed to decarbonizing our portfolios and investing in energy efficient buildings on behalf of our pension clients."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!