Godrej Fund Management achieves final close of $500 million office fund

Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate, said, “The India office sector has remained resilient throughout the covid-19 pandemic and we continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy supported by strong demographic trends and growing occupier demands. Our first venture with Godrej has performed well and we are excited about growing our partnership with them. We are confident that this new venture will continue to deliver premium office products in India."