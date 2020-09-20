Godrej Fund Management to raise $500 million office fund from global investors

BENGALURU: Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate private equity arm of Godrej Group, plans to raise a new fund of up to $500 million to invest in and build office properties, and is in talks with new overseas investors, said a top company executive.

GFM will start raising the fund by early next year.

The new fund comes a year after GFM raised its $450 million ‘Build to Core’ office development fund and a $150 million office investment fund, which has been fully deployed.

Godrej’s new fund comes at a time when India’s commercial office market has been hit due to the pandemic, but continues to attract long-term investor interest.

“We continue to be bullish on the office market and have ramped up our office platform rapidly, and will expand it further. There is a shortage of good quality, Grade A office space and we believe despite the work-from-home trend, clients will work from offices and take up more space as a risk mitigation measure," Karan Bolaria, managing director and CEO, GFM, said in a telephonic interview.

GFM’s existing investors include Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management and Allianz Real Estate. It has invested in six properties across the funds in Pune, Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai. It has over $! billion in assets under management (AUM).

Bolaria said the new fund will also focus on these four key markets and the strategy remains the same, which is to buy land and build office properties.

“Land prices have corrected by 10-15% and there are good opportunities to deploy money. Unlike before, landowners today are willing to negotiate on prices. The new fund has also seen a high level of interest from overseas investors," he added.

While GFM’s key strategy is to buy land and build, it may make an exception to acquire a ready office property depending on the opportunity and value.

The new work from home (WFH) regime has divided companies or tenants over its long-term sustainability as a solution.

Property advisory Knight Frank India, in a September report on the impact of work-from-home on corporate real estate, had said that it may not be impactful on a long-term basis, and may not result in significant cost savings by companies, particularly in the IT sector.

The IT sector, which has been at the forefront in encouraging employees to continue to work from home, has been the key driver of India’s office market contributing nearly 44% of cumulative office space demand between 2010 and 2019.

