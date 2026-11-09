Godrej Housing Finance targets ₹10,000 crore affordable loan book by 2031

BENGALURU: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a subsidiary of non-banking financial company Godrej Capital, plans to scale up its affordable housing finance business to ₹10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031, betting on demand in smaller cities as affordable housing opportunities in major metros shrink.
The Mumbai-based lender launched its affordable housing finance business in 2025 and currently manages ₹600 crore in AUM, serving more than 3,000 customers. It has expanded to 52 branches across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan since its launch, and plans to deepen its presence in these and other emerging markets.