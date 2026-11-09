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Godrej Housing Finance targets ₹10,000 crore affordable loan book by 2031

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read9 Nov 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Mehernosh Tata,
Mehernosh Tata,
Summary

The lender is betting on demand in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where employment generation, rising aspirations and a shortage of affordable homes in metros are creating opportunities for housing finance companies.

Gift this article

BENGALURU: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a subsidiary of non-banking financial company Godrej Capital, plans to scale up its affordable housing finance business to 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031, betting on demand in smaller cities as affordable housing opportunities in major metros shrink.

BENGALURU: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a subsidiary of non-banking financial company Godrej Capital, plans to scale up its affordable housing finance business to 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031, betting on demand in smaller cities as affordable housing opportunities in major metros shrink.

The Mumbai-based lender launched its affordable housing finance business in 2025 and currently manages 600 crore in AUM, serving more than 3,000 customers. It has expanded to 52 branches across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan since its launch, and plans to deepen its presence in these and other emerging markets.

The Mumbai-based lender launched its affordable housing finance business in 2025 and currently manages 600 crore in AUM, serving more than 3,000 customers. It has expanded to 52 branches across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan since its launch, and plans to deepen its presence in these and other emerging markets.

Its affordable housing loans typically range from 5 lakh to 1 crore, with an average ticket size of under 20 lakh.

Also Read | Ardeshir and Pirojsha: from a Bombay workshop to the Godrej empire

GHF's overall business has crossed 10,000 crore in AUM and serves more than 23,000 customers. Its prime home loan segment, which caters to buyers of higher-value homes, accounts for 8,500 crore of this.

“With growing demand for affordable housing and our continued expansion into emerging markets, we aim to scale the affordable housing finance business to 10,000 crore in AUM by 2031. We are seeing reasonable development across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in terms of budget homes built by developers or through self-construction. The challenge is really in the metro cities, where there is hardly any supply of affordable housing,” managing director and chief executive Mehernosh Tata told Mint in an interview.

Godrej Housing Finance began operations in 2020-21, initially financing buyers of properties developed by Godrej Properties Ltd. It subsequently diversified its lending to include projects by other leading real estate developers across major metros, building a prime home loan portfolio catering to customers with established income profiles, strong credit histories and higher borrowing requirements.

In 2025, it entered affordable housing finance to reach a wider customer base, particularly in smaller cities and emerging housing markets. The nationwide recognition of the Godrej brand is an advantage in building this business, Tata said.

Also Read | Godrej Properties, MICL partner for ₹6,000 cr south Mumbai project

“There are a few tailwinds for affordable housing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. A lot of new companies are opening up in these locations, generating employment. This has led to people wanting to buy homes. Due to increased nuclearization of families even in smaller cities, and aspirationally, people want to move into their own homes. All these factors would drive the kind of growth we are aiming for,” he added.

GHF has expanded its network across smaller towns in its four states. In Maharashtra, these include Pandharpur, Jalgaon, Latur and Shirdi, while in Gujarat, the lender has entered markets such as Himmatnagar, Mehsana, Botad and Vapi. Its Tamil Nadu presence includes Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, while in Rajasthan it operates in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bhilwara.

Growth beyond metros

The expansion comes amid a slowdown in affordable housing supply and sales in India's largest cities, even as premium and luxury housing continues to gain traction. Smaller cities, meanwhile, are emerging as important growth markets for residential real estate.

While the top eight cities will continue to anchor the sector in terms of sales volumes, tier 2 and tier 3 cities are becoming increasingly important growth drivers, according to a September report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and property advisory Knight Frank India.

Residential prices across a set of smaller cities, including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh Tricity, Goa, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore, rose an average 63% between 2021 and 2026, compared with 42% across the top eight cities, the report said. Infrastructure development, better connectivity and rising consumption have supported this growth.

Also Read | Tata, Godrej buy into India’s booming gold loan market

“Our growth will come from the substantial opportunity that tier 2 and tier 3 markets offer in affordable housing financing. Going forward, we will probably be in 8-9 states, and deepen our presence in each of them, which will lead to the increase in AUM,” Tata said.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGodrej Housing Finance targets ₹10,000 crore affordable loan book by 2031

Godrej Housing Finance targets ₹10,000 crore affordable loan book by 2031

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read9 Nov 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Mehernosh Tata,
Mehernosh Tata,
Summary

The lender is betting on demand in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where employment generation, rising aspirations and a shortage of affordable homes in metros are creating opportunities for housing finance companies.

Gift this article

BENGALURU: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a subsidiary of non-banking financial company Godrej Capital, plans to scale up its affordable housing finance business to 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031, betting on demand in smaller cities as affordable housing opportunities in major metros shrink.

BENGALURU: Godrej Housing Finance (GHF), a subsidiary of non-banking financial company Godrej Capital, plans to scale up its affordable housing finance business to 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031, betting on demand in smaller cities as affordable housing opportunities in major metros shrink.

The Mumbai-based lender launched its affordable housing finance business in 2025 and currently manages 600 crore in AUM, serving more than 3,000 customers. It has expanded to 52 branches across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan since its launch, and plans to deepen its presence in these and other emerging markets.

The Mumbai-based lender launched its affordable housing finance business in 2025 and currently manages 600 crore in AUM, serving more than 3,000 customers. It has expanded to 52 branches across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan since its launch, and plans to deepen its presence in these and other emerging markets.

Its affordable housing loans typically range from 5 lakh to 1 crore, with an average ticket size of under 20 lakh.

Also Read | Ardeshir and Pirojsha: from a Bombay workshop to the Godrej empire

GHF's overall business has crossed 10,000 crore in AUM and serves more than 23,000 customers. Its prime home loan segment, which caters to buyers of higher-value homes, accounts for 8,500 crore of this.

“With growing demand for affordable housing and our continued expansion into emerging markets, we aim to scale the affordable housing finance business to 10,000 crore in AUM by 2031. We are seeing reasonable development across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in terms of budget homes built by developers or through self-construction. The challenge is really in the metro cities, where there is hardly any supply of affordable housing,” managing director and chief executive Mehernosh Tata told Mint in an interview.

Godrej Housing Finance began operations in 2020-21, initially financing buyers of properties developed by Godrej Properties Ltd. It subsequently diversified its lending to include projects by other leading real estate developers across major metros, building a prime home loan portfolio catering to customers with established income profiles, strong credit histories and higher borrowing requirements.

In 2025, it entered affordable housing finance to reach a wider customer base, particularly in smaller cities and emerging housing markets. The nationwide recognition of the Godrej brand is an advantage in building this business, Tata said.

Also Read | Godrej Properties, MICL partner for ₹6,000 cr south Mumbai project

“There are a few tailwinds for affordable housing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. A lot of new companies are opening up in these locations, generating employment. This has led to people wanting to buy homes. Due to increased nuclearization of families even in smaller cities, and aspirationally, people want to move into their own homes. All these factors would drive the kind of growth we are aiming for,” he added.

GHF has expanded its network across smaller towns in its four states. In Maharashtra, these include Pandharpur, Jalgaon, Latur and Shirdi, while in Gujarat, the lender has entered markets such as Himmatnagar, Mehsana, Botad and Vapi. Its Tamil Nadu presence includes Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, while in Rajasthan it operates in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bhilwara.

Growth beyond metros

The expansion comes amid a slowdown in affordable housing supply and sales in India's largest cities, even as premium and luxury housing continues to gain traction. Smaller cities, meanwhile, are emerging as important growth markets for residential real estate.

While the top eight cities will continue to anchor the sector in terms of sales volumes, tier 2 and tier 3 cities are becoming increasingly important growth drivers, according to a September report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and property advisory Knight Frank India.

Residential prices across a set of smaller cities, including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh Tricity, Goa, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore, rose an average 63% between 2021 and 2026, compared with 42% across the top eight cities, the report said. Infrastructure development, better connectivity and rising consumption have supported this growth.

Also Read | Tata, Godrej buy into India’s booming gold loan market

“Our growth will come from the substantial opportunity that tier 2 and tier 3 markets offer in affordable housing financing. Going forward, we will probably be in 8-9 states, and deepen our presence in each of them, which will lead to the increase in AUM,” Tata said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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