GCL is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries and is the holding entity for Godrej Housing Finance (an HFC) and Godrej Finance Limited (an NBFC). With a near-term aim of building an ₹30,000 crore balance sheet by 2026, GIL has committed to invest ₹1,500 crore in capital in the financial services arm, and expects the business to require a total of ₹5,000 crore of equity investment by 2026.