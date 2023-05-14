Godrej promoters plan family office1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Godrej Industries' promoters are launching a family office to invest in new-age businesses, pursue riskier bets in unrelated segments and incubate new ideas. The office will be overseen by the son of the group chairman and will start with a few hundred crores.
Mumbai: The promoters of Godrej Industries Ltd are setting up a family office to invest in new-age businesses, pursue riskier bets in unrelated segments and incubate new ideas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×