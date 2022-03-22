Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, on Tuesday said its furniture solutions brand, Godrej Interio, will strengthen its infrastructure arm with an aim to clock ₹300 crore in the next fiscal.

The brand also plans to acquire 15% market share by FY25, a company statement said.

Since 2019, the brand has booked infra projects worth ₹450 crore. The general scope of work in the infra projects includes civil finishes, cladding, block works, facade glazing, interiors, art forms and architectural finishes.

Anil Sain Mathur, COO, Godrej Interio said: “Infrastructure projects in India have always been a focus area for us and one that we believe has a lot of growth potential with the estimated addressable market around ₹5,000 crore. Currently, our turnkey projects contribute up to 40% of our turnover from the B2B segment. Through our expertise in delivering turnkey solutions and participating in India's vision to build a strong public transportation network across the country, we have been working closely with the respective metro rail corporations and airport authorities to deliver a world-class experience for commuters."

Godrej Interio is using new and innovative ways to provide enhanced design in its ongoing assignments. Some of the new materials being used in the AAI-Chennai project include zinc composite panels imported from Italy and high-end finishes like HPL, lacquered glass.

The company has already partnered on four metro rail projects in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

