Godrej Interio aims to clock 300 cr revenue in FY23

Anil Sain Mathur, COO, Godrej Interio said: “Infrastructure projects in India have always been a focus area for us and one that we believe has a lot of growth potential with the estimated addressable market around ₹5,000 crore. Currently, our turnkey projects contribute up to 40% of our turnover from the B2B segment. Through our expertise in delivering turnkey solutions and participating in India's vision to build a strong public transportation network across the country, we have been working closely with the respective metro rail corporations and airport authorities to deliver a world-class experience for commuters."