India’s leading furniture solutions brand Godrej Interio has recently bagged giant contracts for the metro projects located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi worth ₹250 crore.

The deals further strengthen the company's presence as a leading contractor in infra projects. With the announcements, Godrej Interio is now part of four metro rail projects across the country, including Kolkata.

The scope of work for the metro projects includes carrying out the civil finishes, cladding, block works, facade glazing, metal ceiling, aluminium louvres, structural steelworks, plumbing, railing and horticulture.

The main consultants for these metro projects include Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRCL) for Mumbai, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for Bengaluru, and Kochi project under Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The contracts won by Godrej Interio include nine stations for Mumbai Metro which will connect on Line A from Dahisar to Kamraj Nagar neighbourhoods; 12 stations for Bengaluru Reach 3 and Reach 5 connecting HSR Layout to Bommasandra, and two stations for Kochi Metro line.

Commenting on the project, Anil Sain Mathur, COO of Godrej Interio said: “In line with the Make in India mission, Godrej Interio has always been at the forefront of contributing towards building the nation. We are delighted to bag these metro projects of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi for our turnkey project segment."

"We have been working closely with the respective metro rail corporations to deliver a world-class experience for commuters through our expertise in delivering turnkey solutions and partaking in India’s vision to build a strong public transport network across the country. We are certain that these innovative design solutions will help our partners Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kochi metro projects immensely and meet the highest standards in terms of contemporary looks and functionality. Going forward, we expect our turnkey projects to contribute up to 50% of our turnover from B2B segment," he added.

Godrej Interio has delivered over 1,500 turnkey projects since its inception, including the Cochin International Airport, which was India’s first greenfield airport under a public-private partnership.

"Godrej Interio is committed to strengthening its market position by offering complete end-to-end solutions from design to execution. Its team of experienced space planning professionals including architects, interior designers and project managers ensure a hassle-free experience. Our services cover general contracting, design and execution of everything including civil works, interiors, MEP, security and surveillance, green consultancy and AV solutions," the company said in a statement.

