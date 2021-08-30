Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS), a unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company, has announced that it has launched 'Godrej Value Co-creators Club' (GVCC), a first-of-its-kind initiative for the Architects and Interior Designers (AID) community.

The programme will help in garnering inputs from the AID Community towards bringing the right product offerings and solutions for the end consumers, clients, and partners while providing exclusive member benefits and extending support with design-thinking insights to drive innovation.

The Godrej Value Co-creators Club programme is aimed at enabling the AID community to successfully execute their design visions as they are involved in the decision-making process while designing both commercial spaces and homes.

Through the GVCC programme, the Company is looking at generating co-creation opportunities and increasing awareness about solutions offered by Godrej Locks & Architectural fittings and systems which cater to industries like hospitality, healthcare, corporate offices, IT, etc. Through GVCC, the Company seeks to build strong relationships with AIDs through continuous engagement. This will enable free flow of information so that their feedback can be incorporated, while planning for new product development and to help in securing a better understanding of market trends. To ensure continued engagement with the AID community as part of the GVCC initiative, Godrej Locks will organize periodic webinars that will focus on design trends and inspirations with a spotlight on different cities and their design inclinations.

The Company will also introduce a recognition programme to celebrate the contribution of architects/designers and establish an annual awards ceremony to celebrate minds in the architecture community called 'The GeeVees'.

