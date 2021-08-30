Godrej launches 'co-creators club' for architects, interior designers

Through the GVCC programme, the Company is looking at generating co-creation opportunities and increasing awareness about solutions offered by Godrej Locks & Architectural fittings and systems which cater to industries like hospitality, healthcare, corporate offices, IT, etc. Through GVCC, the Company seeks to build strong relationships with AIDs through continuous engagement. This will enable free flow of information so that their feedback can be incorporated, while planning for new product development and to help in securing a better understanding of market trends. To ensure continued engagement with the AID community as part of the GVCC initiative, Godrej Locks will organize periodic webinars that will focus on design trends and inspirations with a spotlight on different cities and their design inclinations.

