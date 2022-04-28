Godrej Properties acquires 58 acres in Nagpur for plotted project

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The project will comprise plotted residential units and offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq ft. It is well-connected to Nagpur airport and the Nagpur-Hyderabad highway.
Bengaluru: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) Thursday said it has acquired 58 acres of land in Nagpur, which will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq ft.
The project is well-connected to Nagpur airport and the Nagpur-Hyderabad highway. GPL said Nagpur has prominent infrastructure projects like the Metro rail project, IT and manufacturing facilities in MIHAN SEZ and Airport Cargo Hub, along with the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg which will further boost national connectivity and the related demand for quality residential units.
“We are happy to add this new project in Nagpur to our portfolio. This fits with our strategy of strengthening our presence in key residential markets across the country. We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle to its residents," said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, GPL.
In March, the developer said it has acquired 50 acres in Sonipat, Haryana, for a similar plotted residential development.