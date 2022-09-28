Godrej Properties acquires 7-acres land parcel in Bengaluru. Details here1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 10:07 AM IST
In FY 2021, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved
Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) today announced that it has acquired a land parcel that is strategically located in the immediate vicinity of Indiranagar and is close to the Old Airport Road and within the Outer Ring Road limits.