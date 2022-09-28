OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Godrej Properties acquires 7-acres land parcel in Bengaluru. Details here
Listen to this article

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) today announced that it has acquired a land parcel that is strategically located in the immediate vicinity of Indiranagar and is close to the Old Airport Road and within the Outer Ring Road limits.

Spread across approximately 7-acres, the project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 0.6 million square feet of saleable area and will be developed as a premium residential project comprising apartments of various configurations.

In addition, the land is in close proximity to major office spaces in CBD-Bengaluru, commercial catchments of Old Airport Road, Outer Ring Road - Whitefield, and Sarjapur belt along with residential hubs such as Indiranagar, Marathahalli, and Domlur.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Availability of land parcels and infrastructure development has turned Bengaluru into a mature real estate market with increased demand for high-end residential development. Indiranagar is an important micro market for us and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities."

MINT PREMIUM See All

In FY 2021, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved. Godrej Properties has deeply focused on sustainable development. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 300 awards and recognitions.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout