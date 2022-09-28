Godrej Properties acquires 7-acres land parcel in Bengaluru. Details here

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Availability of land parcels and infrastructure development has turned Bengaluru into a mature real estate market with increased demand for high-end residential development. Indiranagar is an important micro market for us and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities."