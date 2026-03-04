Godrej Properties acquires land in Gurugram, Kolkata; locks in ₹6,150 crore residential project pipeline

BENGALURU: India's top-selling developer, Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), on Wednesday announced the acquisition of two land parcels in Kolkata and Gurugram for residential development, with a combined estimated revenue potential of ₹6,150 crore.

The 5-acre Kolkata site, located off EM Bypass, was acquired through an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd. The premium residential project planned on the site is expected to generate ₹1,650 crore in revenue.

The second acquisition is an 11.36-acre plot in Gurugram’s Sector 63A, purchased outright for a premium residential development with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹4,500 crore. The project will feature a mix of low-rise and high-rise premium residences.

“…We have now added over ₹40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in 2025-26. This represents delivery of 2x our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best ever year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in," said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive, Godrej Properties.

GPL has been aggressively expanding its project pipeline. In the October-December quarter, it launched three new projects with a combined saleable area of 7.30 million sq. ft and an expected booking value of ₹8,400 crore.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties has already recorded sales bookings of ₹24,008 crore in the first nine months of 2025-26, about 74% of its full-year target of ₹32,500 crore. If achieved, this would be the highest annual sales by any Indian real estate developer.

The company’s performance highlights the growing dominance of branded developers in the residential market, driven by a robust pipeline and a focus on premium projects that deliver higher margins.

In the October-December quarter, GPL’s profit rose 22.7% year-on-year to ₹194 crore. However, revenue from operations fell 48.5% to ₹498.36 crore during the period due to lower project completions and deliveries.

In a recent interview with Mint, GPL executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej had said the company remains on track to meet its full-year sales guidance. “GPL has doubled its market share in 2025 to 4.8% from 2.4%, but there is still huge headroom for us to grow.”