Godrej Properties bags two luxury housing plots in Gurugram for ₹515 crore; share price opens in green

Godrej Properties has emerged as the top bidder for two luxury group housing plots in Gurugram, securing a combined bid value of 515 crore

Shivangini
Updated2 Sep 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Godrej Properties bags two luxury housing plots in Gurugram for ₹515 crore; share price opens in green

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), a leading real estate developer in India, has emerged as the highest bidder for two luxury group housing plots in Gurugram, securing a combined bid value of 515 crore, on September 2 The land parcels, measuring approximately 3.6 acres and 2 acres, are located in prime areas, with the larger plot in the prestigious Golf Course Road micro-market and the smaller one in Sector 39, near NH 48, as per an exchange filing.

According to the NSE, Godrej Properties' share price closed in green, up 1.70 per cent on August 30. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 81,131.46. Godrej Properties' stock price hit a 52-week high of 3,402.70 on July 16, 2024.

Also Read | Nifty Realty falls 5% to hit 2-month low; stocks plummet up to 6%

Continuing the positive trend Godrej Properties share price opened in green, up 0.25 per cent at 2916, on September 2, during the early trading session.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director & CEO of Godrej Properties, stated, “We have witnessed strong demand for our projects in the NCR market, demonstrating the trust and confidence customers have placed in us. These two new acquisitions will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR and cater to the robust demand for our products in this market. We will aim to build outstanding residential communities that create long-term value for residents.”

Also Read | Realty wars in NCR: Can Prestige Group eat Godrej’s lunch?

These plots were acquired through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The combined development potential of these plots is over 1 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding 3,400 crore. The planned developments will feature luxury residential apartments in various configurations, catering to the high demand in the region.

Also Read | Godrej Properties has to make room for either capex or debt

In the current fiscal year, GPL also acquired two other prime land parcels in the Golf Course Road area, totalling 7.91 acres, and plans to launch projects on these sites in FY 25. Additionally, GPL won auctions for two land parcels in Greater Noida this quarter. With these new acquisitions in Gurugram, GPL has significantly strengthened its portfolio in the National Capital Region (NCR), bringing the total estimated revenue potential of its NCR projects to over USD 1 billion.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGodrej Properties bags two luxury housing plots in Gurugram for ₹515 crore; share price opens in green

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.05
    09:27 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.85
    09:28 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.55 (-0.18%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.60
    09:27 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Vedanta

    464.90
    09:27 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -3.35 (-0.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aegis Logis

    797.75
    09:25 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    45.3 (6.02%)

    Uno Minda

    1,243.20
    09:25 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    69.6 (5.93%)

    Godrej Industries

    1,059.00
    09:25 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    43.6 (4.29%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India

    511.85
    09:25 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    21.05 (4.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.000.00
      Chennai
      73,325.000.00
      Delhi
      73,901.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue