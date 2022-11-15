Godrej Properties today announced that its has achieved sales of ₹500 crore in a Pune, Hinjewadi, project launch in just two months. Its Godrej Woodsville project in Hinjewadi, Pune, recorded sales of over 675 homes with an area of over 6.90 lakh square feet for the project launched in September 2022.
Godrej Properties today announced that its has achieved sales of ₹500 crore in a Pune, Hinjewadi, project launch in just two months. Its Godrej Woodsville project in Hinjewadi, Pune, recorded sales of over 675 homes with an area of over 6.90 lakh square feet for the project launched in September 2022.
Godrej Woodsville is a residential project, located at Hinjewadi and is in close proximity to Mula Mutha River. The project offers a range of luxurious 2 and 3 BHK apartments. Godrej Properties says the project is located to provide easy connectivity to the IT and lifestyle hubs in Hinjewadi along with access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants and premium hotels.
Godrej Woodsville is a residential project, located at Hinjewadi and is in close proximity to Mula Mutha River. The project offers a range of luxurious 2 and 3 BHK apartments. Godrej Properties says the project is located to provide easy connectivity to the IT and lifestyle hubs in Hinjewadi along with access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants and premium hotels.
“We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Godrej Woodsville. Pune has always been a key market for us and the consistent growth of our townships reflects the customer’s confidence and demand for controlled and gated environments in integrated sustainable facilities by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of these projects," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
“We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Godrej Woodsville. Pune has always been a key market for us and the consistent growth of our townships reflects the customer’s confidence and demand for controlled and gated environments in integrated sustainable facilities by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of these projects," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
The realty firm had reported a 54% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹54.96 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income. Its net profit stood at ₹35.73 crore in the year-ago period. The total income also rose to ₹369.20 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹334.22 crore a year ago.
The realty firm had reported a 54% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹54.96 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income. Its net profit stood at ₹35.73 crore in the year-ago period. The total income also rose to ₹369.20 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹334.22 crore a year ago.
Last week, Godrej Properties informed stock exchanges that it has been declared the highest bidder for land parcels in Sector 146, Noida for a total bid value of ₹377 crore. The 12.4 acre land, comprised of two adjacent land parcels, will have an estimated developable potential of approximately 3.2 million square feet, the company said.
Last week, Godrej Properties informed stock exchanges that it has been declared the highest bidder for land parcels in Sector 146, Noida for a total bid value of ₹377 crore. The 12.4 acre land, comprised of two adjacent land parcels, will have an estimated developable potential of approximately 3.2 million square feet, the company said.
Godrej Properties will develop residential group housing on the land parcels located in Sector 146, Noida.
Godrej Properties will develop residential group housing on the land parcels located in Sector 146, Noida.
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We have witnessed strong demand for our existing projects in Noida and these projects will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region). This fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities."
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We have witnessed strong demand for our existing projects in Noida and these projects will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region). This fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities."
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.