Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday said it has acquired 12 acres of land in Pune for developing a housing project that has an estimated sales revenue potential of about ₹2,000 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties has, on outright basis, acquired a 12-acre land parcel in Mundhwa-East, Pune. The development on this land will primarily be for a premium group housing project.
The project will have a developable potential of approximately 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹2,000 crore, it added.
"Mundhwa is an important micromarket in Pune and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further expand our presence in Pune and fits with our strategy of deepening our presence in established micro markets across India's leading cities," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
Recently, Godrej Properties Ltd has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the micro market of Manor, Palghar - a popular weekend destination about 100 km from Mumbai. Spread across 50 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.2 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development, the company said.
Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Goderj group, is one of the leading real estate developer of the country.
