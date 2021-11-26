Godrej Properties buys 16 acres in suburban Bengaluru

“Infrastructure development in Bengaluru has increased demand for housing, especially from the mid and upper-mid income group. Sarjapur is an important micro market for us and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further expand our presence in Bengaluru and complements our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities," said Mohit Malhotra, managing director and CEO, Godrej Properties.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}