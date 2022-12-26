Godrej Properties buys 62 acre land in Kurukshetra for plotted development project3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 05:12 PM IST
- The company is looking towards enchasing the high house demand and currently is in an aggressive expanding phase
With an objective to develop a plotted residential project, realty firm Godrej Properties has purchased around 62 acres of land in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The cost of the land is Rs. 100 crore and the firm is eyeing a revenue of Rs. 550 crores from the property.