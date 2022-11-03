Godrej Properties buys land in popular second home destination near Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 09:19 AM IST
- Godrej Properties: The Manor, Palghar, in Maharashtra will offer a booking value potential of approximately ₹500 crore
Real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the micro market of Manor, Palghar - a popular weekend destination about 100 km from Mumbai. Spread across 50 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.2 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development, the company said.