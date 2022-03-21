BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has achieved ₹1,002 crore of sales in 2021-22 in its township project ‘Riverhills’ in Mahalunge, Pune. The company has sold over 1,550 homes across 1.5 million sq ft in the current financial year.

Since the launch of the first phase in the township in September 2019, the Mumbai-based real estate firm has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million sq ft of area and a booking value of over ₹2,100 crore.

“We are happy with the overwhelming response received for ‘Riverhills’, Mahalunge. The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for community and integrated developments by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of this township," said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Riverhills is a mixed-use township and one of the first townships in the proposed 283 hectares Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City.

