Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Godrej Properties clocks 1,002 cr sales in Pune township project in 2021-22

Godrej Properties clocks 1,002 cr sales in Pune township project in 2021-22

Representative image 
1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Livemint

  • The company has sold over 1,550 homes across 1.5 million sq ft in the current financial year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has achieved 1,002 crore of sales in 2021-22 in its township project ‘Riverhills’ in Mahalunge, Pune. The company has sold over 1,550 homes across 1.5 million sq ft in the current financial year.

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has achieved 1,002 crore of sales in 2021-22 in its township project ‘Riverhills’ in Mahalunge, Pune. The company has sold over 1,550 homes across 1.5 million sq ft in the current financial year.

Since the launch of the first phase in the township in September 2019, the Mumbai-based real estate firm has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million sq ft of area and a booking value of over 2,100 crore.

Since the launch of the first phase in the township in September 2019, the Mumbai-based real estate firm has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million sq ft of area and a booking value of over 2,100 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We are happy with the overwhelming response received for ‘Riverhills’, Mahalunge. The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for community and integrated developments by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of this township," said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

Riverhills is a mixed-use township and one of the first townships in the proposed 283 hectares Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!