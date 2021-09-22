BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), on Wednesday said it has sold 340 homes, constituting half a million square feet, worth ₹575 crore, on the launch day of the second phase of its ‘Godrej Woods’ project in Noida.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer said the response to its forest-themed phase, named ‘Evergreen’, has taken total sales in the project in the past six months to about ₹1,140 crore.

“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is as an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods," said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties said.

Godrej Properties entered the National Capital Region (NCR) property market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across five cities. It has delivered six projects in the region.

NCR, India's largest property market, like other cities has seen a gradual recovery as the real estate sector recovers from the second wave of the pandemic.

