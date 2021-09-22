OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Godrej Properties clocks 575 crore of sales on launch day of Noida project
Listen to this article

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), on Wednesday said it has sold 340 homes, constituting half a million square feet, worth 575 crore, on the launch day of the second phase of its ‘Godrej Woods’ project in Noida.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer said the response to its forest-themed phase, named ‘Evergreen’, has taken total sales in the project in the past six months to about 1,140 crore.

“We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is as an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods," said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties said.

Godrej Properties entered the National Capital Region (NCR) property market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across five cities. It has delivered six projects in the region.

NCR, India's largest property market, like other cities has seen a gradual recovery as the real estate sector recovers from the second wave of the pandemic.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout