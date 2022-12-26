Godrej Properties, Neelkamal Realtors ink joint venture for a project in Mumbai2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- Godrej Properties Limited will hold ‘50.01% and the balance 49.99% will be held by NRTPL’
Godrej Properties Limited has entered into a joint venture with Neelkamal Realtors Tower Private Limited (NRTPL) for the development of property situated in Mumbai. "The project is being developed by the Company through a Special Purpose Vehicle, viz, Godrej Residency Private Limited (GRPL)," the company told stock exchanges.