Godrej Properties will outperform real estate sector growth, says Pirojsha Godrej
Summary
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties has clocked sales bookings of ₹24,008 crore in the first nine months of 2025-26, about 74% of its full-year target of ₹32,500 crore. If achieved, that would be the highest-ever annual sales by any Indian real estate developer.
BENGALURU : India's top developers, such as Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), will outpace the pace of the real estate sector's growth, according to a senior company executive.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story