“We are well on track to achieve the full-year sales guidance. We have a number of project launches lined up for the fourth quarter. GPL has doubled its market share in 2025 to 4.8% from 2.4%, but there is still huge headroom for us to grow," executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said in an interview with Mint. “Leading developers will continue to grow their market share, and we will grow faster than the real estate market growth."