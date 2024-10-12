Godrej Properties plans to build ₹9,650 crore worth of housing projects; acquires 6 land parcels in Q2

Godrej Properties acquired six new land parcels in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 as the company plans to develop housing projects worth 9,650 crore, part of its expansion plans amid strong market demand, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 Oct 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Godrej Properties' sales bookings increased 3 per cent to almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,200 crore in the July to September quarter based on the better demand in the market.
Godrej Properties’ sales bookings increased 3 per cent to almost ₹5,200 crore in the July to September quarter based on the better demand in the market.(Mint)

Real Estate firm Godrej Properties acquired six new land parcels in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company plans to develop housing projects worth 9,650 crore as part of its expansion plans amid strong market demand, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday, October 12.

Godrej Properties shares closed 0.02 per cent lower at 3,012 after Friday's market close, compared to 3,012.65 at the previous market close.

Also Read | Godrej Properties board to mull fundraising on Oct 1; shares down

The company acquires land purchasing outright and forms partnerships with landowners for the joint development process to expand the business, as per the agency report.

Godrej Properties, in its latest operational updates for the July-September quarter, said that the company has added 8 new land parcels in the first six months of the financial year 2024-25 with a total estimated saleable area of about 11 million square feet and a total estimated booking value potential of around 12,650 crore, as per the report.

This included the addition of 6 new land parcels in the second quarter of this fiscal with an expected booking value of 9,650 crore, reported the agency.

Also Read | Godrej Properties has to make room for either capex or debt

“Our business development additions of 12,650 crore in April-September will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline not just for the current year but for years to come,” said Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Godrej Properties, quoted the agency report.

The company also stated that it has achieved 63 per cent of its annual guidance for new business development and land acquisition, as per the agency report. 

Company projects and sales

The multiple projects include Golf Course Road in Gurugram, and the company has also recently entered the Indore market, said the report.

Also Read | Godrej Properties bags two luxury housing plots in Gurugram for ₹515 crore

“We have built a deep understanding across the key real estate markets in India and are greatly excited by the potential the next several years offer for us to deliver sustained high-quality performance across all key operating metrics,” said Pandey, quoted by the agency.

The company's sales bookings increased 3 per cent to almost 5,200 crore in July to September quarter based on the better demand in the market for housing, according to the report.

Godrej Properties' sales target for the financial year 2024-25 is 27,500 crore in bookings, according to the report.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGodrej Properties plans to build ₹9,650 crore worth of housing projects; acquires 6 land parcels in Q2

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.