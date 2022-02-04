Godrej Properties pulls out of 700 crore deal with DB Realty

On Thursday, GPL said it plans to invest ₹400 crore in Mumbai-based real estate firm DB Realty to acquire around 10% stake through the issue of warrants. The GPL board had also granted its approval to setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) as a joint venture with DB Realty to undertake slum rehabilitation and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) redevelopment projects in Mumbai. GPL and DB Realty would invest ₹300 crore each into the equal partnership vehicle focused on redevelopment opportunities in the city, which would take the former’s total investment up to ₹700 crore.