Godrej Properties rally 9% on best-ever quarter for sales bookings

Godrej Properties rally 9% on best-ever quarter for sales bookings2 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- Godrej Properties said that sales volumes for the March quarter grew 19 per cent sequentially from 4.42 million square feet (msf) to 5.25 msf.
The shares of Godrej Properties rose by over 9 per cent on Monday on account of the company's robust March quarter (Q4FY23) business update.
The company's scrip ended 9.06 per cent up at ₹1,227.25 on BSE. It touched an intraday high of ₹1,235.70.
Godrej Properties said that it recorded its highest-ever quarterly and annual sales performance during the period under review. The company said that sales volumes for the March quarter grew 19 per cent sequentially from 4.42 million square feet (msf) to 5.25 msf.
The sales volumes for FY23 grew 40 per cent to 15.21msf from 10.84 msf. The management said that the strong growth for the year followed an improving project mix as well as robust volume growth.
The company said that cash collections and project deliveries also touched a new high. The collections for Q4 FY23 stood at ₹3,822 crore, with a sequential growth of 127% and an annual growth of 52%.
Further, the company added 18 new projects in FY23 with a total estimated saleable area of nearly 29 msf and total estimated booking value of around ₹32,000 crore. This is more than double the business development guidance of ₹15,000 crore of estimated booking value for FY23.
Among these 18 projects, five new ones were added in Q4, with an expected booking value of ₹5,750 crore.
The company had a successful Q4, during which it delivered projects totaling over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23. In Q4 alone, the company delivered 7.6 million square feet of projects.
In an official statement, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our sales bookings growth of 56% allowed us to register total FY 23 bookings of 12,232 crore, which was 22% ahead of our full year guidance. We are pleased this sales growth for the year was on the back of both an improving project mix as well a strong volume growth of 40%. Importantly, our robust sales performance, has translated into record collections growth of 4% to ₹8,991 crore backed by strong project completions of over 10 million sq ft."
