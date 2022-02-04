Real estate firm Godrej Properties on Friday said that has decided not to proceed with ₹400 crore investment in DB Realty. This comes just a day after the firm said that it will invest ₹400 crore to acquire around 10% stake in DB Realty and another ₹300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment projects. It had said that the total size of the joint platform of Godrej Properties and DB Realty will be ₹600 crore, with each party contributing ₹300 crore.

However, today, the company informed that it received substantial feedback and views from its stakeholders and minority investors raising concern on the proposed transaction with DB Realty, including with respect to the structure of the deal, rationale for the investment in DB Realty Limited and merits of investing through the Platform.

In order to consider and discuss the feedback and the concerns raised by stakeholders, the Board met today and deliberated on the same. "After prolonged discussions and taking into consideration the feedback from the stakeholders and minority investors, the Board has decided not to proceed with any further evaluation of potential investment in the equity capital of the DB Realty and the Platform," it said.

