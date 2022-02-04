Godrej Properties not to proceed with 400 cr investment in DB Realty

Godrej Properties not to proceed with ₹400 cr investment in DB Realty1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- The company had on Thursday said that it would invest ₹400 crore to acquire around 10% stake in DB Realty
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Real estate firm Godrej Properties on Friday said that has decided not to proceed with ₹400 crore investment in DB Realty. This comes just a day after the firm said that it will invest ₹400 crore to acquire around 10% stake in DB Realty and another ₹300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment projects. It had said that the total size of the joint platform of Godrej Properties and DB Realty will be ₹600 crore, with each party contributing ₹300 crore.
Real estate firm Godrej Properties on Friday said that has decided not to proceed with ₹400 crore investment in DB Realty. This comes just a day after the firm said that it will invest ₹400 crore to acquire around 10% stake in DB Realty and another ₹300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment projects. It had said that the total size of the joint platform of Godrej Properties and DB Realty will be ₹600 crore, with each party contributing ₹300 crore.
However, today, the company informed that it received substantial feedback and views from its stakeholders and minority investors raising concern on the proposed transaction with DB Realty, including with respect to the structure of the deal, rationale for the investment in DB Realty Limited and merits of investing through the Platform.
However, today, the company informed that it received substantial feedback and views from its stakeholders and minority investors raising concern on the proposed transaction with DB Realty, including with respect to the structure of the deal, rationale for the investment in DB Realty Limited and merits of investing through the Platform.
In order to consider and discuss the feedback and the concerns raised by stakeholders, the Godrej Board met today and deliberated on the same.
"After prolonged discussions and taking into consideration the feedback from the stakeholders and minority investors, the Board has decided not to proceed with any further evaluation of potential investment in the equity capital of the DB Realty and the Platform," it said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!