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Godrej Properties targets ₹39,000 crore in sales for FY27 after record-breaking year

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read4 May 2026, 07:39 PM IST
In FY26, Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,171 crore.
In FY26, Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹34,171 crore. (Madhurima Nandy/Mint)
Summary

In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to 34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm.

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BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's best-selling residential developer, has set an ambitious sales target of 39,000 crore for 2026-27 even though home prices are likely to remain stable, executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej told Mint in an interview

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's best-selling residential developer, has set an ambitious sales target of 39,000 crore for 2026-27 even though home prices are likely to remain stable, executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej told Mint in an interview

In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to 34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm. The company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in net profit to 1,850 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations grew 4.2% to 5131.43 crore, as per the company's earnings announced on Monday. For the March quarter, GPL posted a 70% jump in net profit to 649.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations too rose 62.98% to 3458.13 crore.

In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to 34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm. The company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in net profit to 1,850 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations grew 4.2% to 5131.43 crore, as per the company's earnings announced on Monday. For the March quarter, GPL posted a 70% jump in net profit to 649.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations too rose 62.98% to 3458.13 crore.

Also Read | IPO-bound Bagmane Reit eyes acquisitions, bets on strong GCC demand

Godrej Properties competes with DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and Lodha Developers Ltd in the residential sector, which has seen sales momentum surge since the pandemic.

Pirojsha Godrej told Mint, “Godrej Properties has performed well on all metrics including sales bookings, collections, business development among others. Residential demand remains strong, though with no sharp movement, with the real estate sector at the steady end of a cycle. Briefly, in March, due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, there was a bit of a wait-and-watch situation among buyers, but April onwards, it looked much better.”

After a 17% jump in collections to 19,965 crore last year, the developer has projected 20% growth to 24,000 crore for FY27. Godrej noted that robust collections—the actual cash received from customers—are a vital metric, reflecting a developer's progress in both sales and construction.

Also Read | Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

GPL's sales bookings in FY26 were well diversified geographically, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a key contributor ( 10,312 crore), followed by Bengaluru ( 8,801 crore), the National Capital Region ( 7,412 crore), Pune ( 3,659 crore), Hyderabad ( 2,360 crore) and others ( 1,627 crore).

Sales momentum

The country's four leading real estate developers—Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, DLF, and Lodha Developers – had aimed to collectively cross 1 trillion in residential sales in FY26, marking the strongest year yet for branded players. So far, GPL ( 34,171 crore), Lodha ( 20,530 crore) and Prestige Estates ( 30,024 crore) have reported cumulative sales of 84,725 crore. DLF, which had set a sales guidance of 20,000-22,000 crore, is yet to announce its numbers.

Their sales momentum is expected to continue this year as well. Lodha, for instance, is targeting 24,000 crore of sales bookings in FY27. GPL has a launch pipeline worth 48,000 crore this year across the five major geographies it operates in, along with group housing projects in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Many of the launches will take place on the back of GPL's business development initiative, in which it added 18 new projects in FY26 with an estimated booking value potential of 42,100 crore.

Also Read | ₹1,200 crore deal: Nvidia leases massive Bengaluru office space amid AI boom

“We remain watchful of the geopolitical situation but the overall housing demand balance sheet along with our strong balance sheet gives us confidence going forward,” Godrej said.

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Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

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HomeCompaniesNewsGodrej Properties targets ₹39,000 crore in sales for FY27 after record-breaking year

Godrej Properties targets ₹39,000 crore in sales for FY27 after record-breaking year

Madhurima Nandy
2 min read4 May 2026, 07:39 PM IST
In FY26, Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,171 crore.
In FY26, Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹34,171 crore. (Madhurima Nandy/Mint)
Summary

In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to 34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's best-selling residential developer, has set an ambitious sales target of 39,000 crore for 2026-27 even though home prices are likely to remain stable, executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej told Mint in an interview

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's best-selling residential developer, has set an ambitious sales target of 39,000 crore for 2026-27 even though home prices are likely to remain stable, executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej told Mint in an interview

In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to 34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm. The company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in net profit to 1,850 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations grew 4.2% to 5131.43 crore, as per the company's earnings announced on Monday. For the March quarter, GPL posted a 70% jump in net profit to 649.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations too rose 62.98% to 3458.13 crore.

In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to 34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm. The company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in net profit to 1,850 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations grew 4.2% to 5131.43 crore, as per the company's earnings announced on Monday. For the March quarter, GPL posted a 70% jump in net profit to 649.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations too rose 62.98% to 3458.13 crore.

Also Read | IPO-bound Bagmane Reit eyes acquisitions, bets on strong GCC demand

Godrej Properties competes with DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and Lodha Developers Ltd in the residential sector, which has seen sales momentum surge since the pandemic.

Pirojsha Godrej told Mint, “Godrej Properties has performed well on all metrics including sales bookings, collections, business development among others. Residential demand remains strong, though with no sharp movement, with the real estate sector at the steady end of a cycle. Briefly, in March, due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, there was a bit of a wait-and-watch situation among buyers, but April onwards, it looked much better.”

After a 17% jump in collections to 19,965 crore last year, the developer has projected 20% growth to 24,000 crore for FY27. Godrej noted that robust collections—the actual cash received from customers—are a vital metric, reflecting a developer's progress in both sales and construction.

Also Read | Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru

GPL's sales bookings in FY26 were well diversified geographically, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a key contributor ( 10,312 crore), followed by Bengaluru ( 8,801 crore), the National Capital Region ( 7,412 crore), Pune ( 3,659 crore), Hyderabad ( 2,360 crore) and others ( 1,627 crore).

Sales momentum

The country's four leading real estate developers—Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, DLF, and Lodha Developers – had aimed to collectively cross 1 trillion in residential sales in FY26, marking the strongest year yet for branded players. So far, GPL ( 34,171 crore), Lodha ( 20,530 crore) and Prestige Estates ( 30,024 crore) have reported cumulative sales of 84,725 crore. DLF, which had set a sales guidance of 20,000-22,000 crore, is yet to announce its numbers.

Their sales momentum is expected to continue this year as well. Lodha, for instance, is targeting 24,000 crore of sales bookings in FY27. GPL has a launch pipeline worth 48,000 crore this year across the five major geographies it operates in, along with group housing projects in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Many of the launches will take place on the back of GPL's business development initiative, in which it added 18 new projects in FY26 with an estimated booking value potential of 42,100 crore.

Also Read | ₹1,200 crore deal: Nvidia leases massive Bengaluru office space amid AI boom

“We remain watchful of the geopolitical situation but the overall housing demand balance sheet along with our strong balance sheet gives us confidence going forward,” Godrej said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGodrej Properties targets ₹39,000 crore in sales for FY27 after record-breaking year
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