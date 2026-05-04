Godrej Properties targets ₹39,000 crore in sales for FY27 after record-breaking year

BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's best-selling residential developer, has set an ambitious sales target of ₹39,000 crore for 2026-27 even though home prices are likely to remain stable, executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej told Mint in an interview
BENGALURU : Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), India's best-selling residential developer, has set an ambitious sales target of ₹39,000 crore for 2026-27 even though home prices are likely to remain stable, executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej told Mint in an interview
In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm. The company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,850 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations grew 4.2% to ₹5131.43 crore, as per the company's earnings announced on Monday. For the March quarter, GPL posted a 70% jump in net profit to ₹649.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations too rose 62.98% to ₹3458.13 crore.
In FY26, GPL's sales bookings rose 16% year-on-year to ₹34,171 crore. That was achieved through the sale of 17,513 units spanning 27 million sq ft, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm. The company reported a 32% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,850 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations grew 4.2% to ₹5131.43 crore, as per the company's earnings announced on Monday. For the March quarter, GPL posted a 70% jump in net profit to ₹649.88 crore compared to the year-ago period. Revenue from operations too rose 62.98% to ₹3458.13 crore.
Godrej Properties competes with DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and Lodha Developers Ltd in the residential sector, which has seen sales momentum surge since the pandemic.
Pirojsha Godrej told Mint, “Godrej Properties has performed well on all metrics including sales bookings, collections, business development among others. Residential demand remains strong, though with no sharp movement, with the real estate sector at the steady end of a cycle. Briefly, in March, due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, there was a bit of a wait-and-watch situation among buyers, but April onwards, it looked much better.”
After a 17% jump in collections to ₹19,965 crore last year, the developer has projected 20% growth to ₹24,000 crore for FY27. Godrej noted that robust collections—the actual cash received from customers—are a vital metric, reflecting a developer's progress in both sales and construction.
GPL's sales bookings in FY26 were well diversified geographically, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a key contributor ( ₹10,312 crore), followed by Bengaluru ( ₹8,801 crore), the National Capital Region ( ₹7,412 crore), Pune ( ₹3,659 crore), Hyderabad ( ₹2,360 crore) and others ( ₹1,627 crore).
Sales momentum
The country's four leading real estate developers—Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, DLF, and Lodha Developers – had aimed to collectively cross ₹1 trillion in residential sales in FY26, marking the strongest year yet for branded players. So far, GPL ( ₹34,171 crore), Lodha ( ₹20,530 crore) and Prestige Estates ( ₹30,024 crore) have reported cumulative sales of ₹84,725 crore. DLF, which had set a sales guidance of ₹20,000-22,000 crore, is yet to announce its numbers.
Their sales momentum is expected to continue this year as well. Lodha, for instance, is targeting ₹24,000 crore of sales bookings in FY27. GPL has a launch pipeline worth ₹48,000 crore this year across the five major geographies it operates in, along with group housing projects in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Many of the launches will take place on the back of GPL's business development initiative, in which it added 18 new projects in FY26 with an estimated booking value potential of ₹42,100 crore.
“We remain watchful of the geopolitical situation but the overall housing demand balance sheet along with our strong balance sheet gives us confidence going forward,” Godrej said.